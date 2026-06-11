Kuwait strongly condemns continued Iranian attacks

KUWAIT, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strongest condemnation of the continued and repeated Iranian attacks on Kuwait, the latest of which occurred today.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the recurrence of these blatant attacks reflects a systematic and aggressive approach, which Kuwait will neither accept nor tolerate.

Furthermore, these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter, and an undermining of efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The Ministry reiterated Kuwait's full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and defend its territory and vital installations.