HSBC convenes global investors to unlock UAE's long-term opportunities

LONDON, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London this week brought together more than 300 institutional investors, over 100 Middle East corporates and all seven Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stock exchanges, facilitating more than 3,000 meetings and marking its largest edition in five years.

The conference was opened by Georges Elhedery, Group CEO of HSBC Group PLC, and focused on the resilience, agility and adaptability of GCC economies, as well as investment opportunities arising from increasing sector and asset diversification across the region.

The event was attended by Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK, alongside Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC UAE, said, “The UAE’s capital markets continue to demonstrate resilience and structural depth, supported by strong economic fundamentals, a diversified investor base and a clear long-term growth agenda. The level of engagement from international investors reflects continued global interest in UAE-listed opportunities and confidence in the market’s role as a gateway for regional and international capital.”

Discussions highlighted efforts by businesses and policymakers to strengthen supply chains, funding structures and market access, with a growing focus on technology and digital infrastructure.

HSBC recently became the first international bank to serve as a General Clearing Member on ADX, expanding global investor access to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets. The bank also provided US$550 million in financing to Core42, part of G42 Group, to support the expansion of global artificial intelligence infrastructure and cloud computing capabilities.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi said, “Abu Dhabi’s capital markets and listed companies have continued to deliver strong results despite global uncertainty. With a market capitalisation of AED2.8 trillion, ADX recorded AED85 billion in trading activity during the first quarter of 2026, a 22 percent year-on-year increase, while foreign investors accounted for 47.5 percent of total trading value.”

He added that ADX-listed companies distributed AED66.2 billion in dividends during the same period and continued to deliver strong earnings and shareholder returns.

Hamed Ali said, “Dubai’s capital markets have continued to demonstrate resilience, momentum and focus. During the first quarter of 2026, average daily trading value on DFM exceeded AED1 billion, up 56 percent year-on-year, while foreign investors accounted for 54 percent of total trading value.”

As the largest international bank operating in the UAE, HSBC is also supporting efforts by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Dubai Economic Development Corporation to attract global investment and promote long-term economic growth.

HSBC is marking 80 years in the UAE in 2026, having become the first bank to establish operations in the country in 1946.