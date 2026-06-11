UAEREP outlines updates of its 7th Cycle Solicitation Document

ABU DHABI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) convened an international assembly of leading scientists, experts, and stakeholders in a dedicated virtual workshop to discuss strategic research thrust areas and outline updates to its 7th Cycle Solicitation Document in alignment with the Program's 2030 roadmap.

In a significant evolution from previous cycles, the 7th Cycle introduces a new flexible funding structure with a total available budget of US$3 million distributed among up to five awards.

For the first time, the programme will offer three distinct funding categories tailored to varying project scopes and durations: projects of up to US$500,000 for one-year periods, up to US$1 million for two-year periods, and up to US$1.5 million for three-year periods.

This expanded framework is designed to accommodate a broader range of innovative research proposals and accelerate impact across the program's thrust areas. Submissions will open to researchers worldwide following the publication of the updated solicitation document later this year.

The high-level workshop focused on how the 7th Cycle solicitation will be updated to serve the 2030 roadmap for each of the five thrust areas, with thrust area leads presenting proposed updates and receiving feedback from all attendees to ensure the final solicitation reflects the highest standards of scientific rigour and strategic alignment.

Workshop participants solidified key criteria for the upcoming cycle, including updates to technology readiness level (TRL) progression for technologies, models, and other relevant deliverables, as well as identifying high-priority research areas on which UAEREP will focus in its next grant cycle.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Director-General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said, "Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, the UAE has consistently demonstrated that meaningful investment in science yields transformative results. The 7th Cycle marks a new chapter for UAEREP, one that expands funding pathways and sharpens our strategic focus to meet the water security challenges of tomorrow. Backed by NCM’s advanced infrastructure and operational capabilities, we are well positioned to turn ambitious research into real-world solutions alongside the global scientific community."

Alya Al Mazrouei, UAEREP Director and Director of the Research and Weather Enhancement Department at the NCM, said, "The UAE's commitment to addressing global water challenges through science and innovation continues to drive UAEREP forward. With each cycle, we witness growing engagement from the international research community, a clear testament to the programme's credibility and the tangible impact of the science it supports. Supported by the NCM’s operational ecosystem, we are confident the 7th Cycle will attract bold, transformative proposals that advance the frontiers of rain enhancement science."

This year, workshop participants focused on five key thrust areas: Climate Intervention, Novel Cloud Formation and Rain Enhancement Systems, Seeding Materials, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and Modeling.

The experts covered critical areas of interest across each thrust area, with dedicated presentations followed by in-depth question-and-answer sessions.

Discussions ranged from novel cloud seeding materials and autonomous unmanned systems to advanced modeling approaches and climate intervention strategies, all designed to converge and strengthen the programme's overarching research direction.

Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud, UAEREP Strategic Direction Committee member and Workshop Chair, said, "Through engagement with leading scientists and researchers from around the world, the team has established a strong foundation for the programme's 7th grant cycle solicitation. The introduction of new tiered funding categories reflects our commitment to supporting both focused, short-term innovations and ambitious, long-term research efforts. The feedback and insights shared today will directly inform the final solicitation document, ensuring it reflects both scientific excellence and strategic alignment with the programme's 2030 roadmap."

The workshop brought together thrust area leads and working group members from world-class entities both international and local, including the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), North-West University (NWU), and the University of California San Diego (UCSD).

The diverse team of international experts engaged in discussions that reviewed and refined the solicitation framework, identified priorities for each thrust area, and recognised opportunities for converging research and development pathways.