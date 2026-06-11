Lifecare Hospital launches Seasonal Illness Clinic to enhance prevention, early detection

ABU DHABI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Lifecare Hospital - Musaffah, part of Burjeel Holdings, has launched a Seasonal Illness Clinic as part of its commitment to expanding specialised services, strengthening prevention, early detection and ensuring timely access to treatment. The clinic aims to support the health and wellbeing of workers and the wider community through integrated diagnostic and therapeutic services.

The clinic inauguration was held in the presence of Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings; and senior leaders of the Group.

The clinic will provide comprehensive and affordable services, including medical assessment, treatment, preventive screening, consultations, patient education and ongoing support to all patients.

“Musaffah is home to a large and diverse workforce that plays a vital role in the development of the UAE. Ensuring their health and safety is a shared responsibility. Through this clinic, we are bringing specialised infectious disease care, preventive screening, and health education closer to workers and the wider community. This is part of Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to accessible, responsive, and community-focused healthcare,” said Dr. Shamsheer.

Located in one of Abu Dhabi’s key industrial areas, Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, has long served as an important healthcare provider for Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector, supporting workers, employers, and surrounding communities with accessible medical services. Led by Dr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Consultant in Respiratory Medicine and Medical Director of Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, the Seasonal Illness Clinic builds on the hospital’s extensive experience and integrated infrastructure, including dedicated isolation facilities when required.

Dr. Faisal Al Ahbabi, Executive Director of Communicable Diseases Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, “The inauguration of the Seasonal Illness Clinic reflects our ongoing efforts to provide specialised services that enhance prevention, early detection and timely intervention. This facility further safeguards the health and wellbeing of community members across the Emirate, reduces the spread of infectious diseases, and enhances the resilience of the healthcare system. This milestone aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a more proactive, prevention-led ecosystem that is human-centered and enables access to high-quality care for all.”

The clinic focuses on the diagnosis and management of a range of common conditions, including respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as skin and soft tissue infections, in addition to cases requiring specialised follow-up.

Leveraging Burjeel Holdings’ integrated healthcare network, the clinic will enable coordinated access to advanced diagnostic care and comprehensive clinical expertise across the Group’s healthcare network.

Additionally, the clinic will also work closely with employers, labor accommodations and community groups to support awareness programmes, screening campaigns and counseling services. By identifying infections early and ensuring appropriate treatment, the clinic aims to reduce transmission in workplaces and residential settings.

“Our clinic is designed to extensive structured care, from screening and diagnosis to treatment, counseling, and prevention. We will also focus heavily on educating patients and empowering them to understand how to protect themselves, their families, and their colleagues.” Dr. Rakesh said.