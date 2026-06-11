Jawaher Al Qasimi appoints Sheikha Al Suwaidi as Director of Sharjah Ladies Club

SHARJAH, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Sharjah Family and Community Council, has issued an administrative decision appointing Sheikha Al Suwaidi as the Director of Sharjah Ladies Club, effective 15th June 2026.

Sharjah Ladies Club is affiliated with Sharjah Hospitality Group, one of the entities operating under the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

The appointment reflects Sharjah's commitment to empowering national talent and strengthening leadership capabilities within institutions serving the community.

In her new role, Sheikha Al Suwaidi will lead the operations of Sharjah Ladies Club, providing strategic oversight across all administrative and operational functions, ensuring the achievement of its objectives while elevating the service delivery and organisational performance for the Club’s audience.

Her responsibilities will include managing the implementation of strategic plans, monitoring the performance indicators, and embedding principles of governance, transparency, quality, and excellence within the organisation.

She will also lead the development initiatives, digital transformation projects, and foster a culture of innovation and sustainability within the work environment, ensuring the organisation remain adaptive and aligned with Sharjah’s broader vision for progressive community development.

Al Suwaidi will be responsible for advancing key projects and initiatives, enhancing service quality and customer experience, and supporting the club's role in providing services and facilities dedicated to women.

Her focus will extend to attracting and reattaining top talent, while strategically leveraging expertise across the club’s various beauty, wellness, and leisure facilities. She will actively engage the teams in sustainable development programmes aimed at improving skills and aligning workforce capabilities with the strategic objectives of Sharjah Ladies Club and the aspirations of Sharjah Hospitality Group.

In addition, Al Suwaidi will advance organisational integration with Sharjah Hospitality Group by representing Sharjah Ladies Club across government and private stakeholders as well as strategic partners.

Al Suwaidi brings more than 12 years of experience at Sharjah Ladies Club, where she has held a range of operational, administrative and leadership positions. Her previous roles include Director of the College Centre, Head of Strategic Planning and Internal Audit, and Deputy General Manager.