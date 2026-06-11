Ministry of Community Empowerment establishes 'Pioneers of Creativity Association for Youth Talent Development'

DUBAI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment has issued Ministerial Resolution No. (4) of 2026 regarding the official registration of the 'Pioneers of Creativity Association for Youth Talent Development'.

The Association aims to identify and nurture the creative talents of young people across a wide range of fields through the launch of specialised programmes and initiatives that enhance their talents, skills, and expertise.

The establishment of the Association reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting youth potential and strengthening the role of non-profit organisations in fostering community engagement and social contribution.

The Board of Directors of the Association is chaired by Nayla Al Ahbabi, with Salwa Al Hinai serving as Vice Chairperson, Noud Al Ahbabi as Secretary-General, and Fatima Al Ameri as Treasurer. Board members also include Yasmin Tahhan, Nayrouz Al Tanbouli, and Maitha Al Subousi.

Based in Abu Dhabi, the Association’s vision is to be a leading platform for identifying and nurturing youth talent, fostering creativity and innovation, and enabling young people to realise their full potential, and contributing to the building of an innovative and sustainable society that aligns with the aspirations of the UAE Centennial 2071. Its mission is to provide an environment that fosters creativity and innovation while promoting a culture of initiative, growth, and continuous development among young people.

Nayla Al Ahbabi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, stated that the Association will implement a range of programmes dedicated to nurturing talents in various fields including the arts, literature, theatre, music, public speaking, oratory, and learning skills. These efforts will be delivered through workshops, training programmes, and cultural and artistic activities in collaboration with various partners.

The Association will also identify and attract talented youth through recognised assessment tools, while drawing on recommendations from teachers and parents to guide, empower, and further develop their abilities.

She added that the Association places particular emphasis on supporting the cultural production of talented young people with the aim of enriching the cultural landscape locally and internationally. This will be achieved through the publication of their creative works and collaboration with publishers, libraries, and relevant institutions.

The Association also seeks to empower young people to play a positive role in society by providing specialised training programmes and facilitating access to modern and digital learning resources. In addition, it aims to enhance social responsibility through community initiatives and volunteering programmes that promote national identity and foster pride in the UAE’s cultural heritage.