Abu Dhabi Customs showcases 'Invisible Customs' project at WCO workshop

BRUSSELS, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- At the invitation of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Abu Dhabi Customs, representing UAE Customs, participated in a workshop on best practices and lessons learned from digitalisation initiatives.

The workshop was held in Brussels, Belgium, as part of the Global Trade Facilitation Programme (GTFP), with the participation of more than 26 customs administrations from member countries, alongside a number of specialised international organisations.

During the workshop, Abu Dhabi Customs presented its “Invisible Customs” project as one of its pioneering initiatives, reflecting its vision to develop a smart, integrated customs ecosystem. The project demonstrates the progress achieved in digital transformation and institutional innovation, contributing to trade facilitation and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for trade, business and logistics.

The presentation outlined the concept of Invisible Customs, its strategic objectives, and the main phases of its development and implementation. It also showcased Al Ghuwaifat Customs Centre as a successful practical model for applying the concept, highlighting the results achieved in improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience and accelerating customs clearance procedures through advanced digital solutions.

Abu Dhabi Customs also shared the key lessons learned throughout the project, the success factors behind its implementation, and the mechanisms used to measure its institutional and operational impact. The UAE experience drew strong interest from participating delegations, who praised Abu Dhabi Customs’ innovative practices and its role in advancing digital transformation and modernising customs operations in line with international best practice.

The participation reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to maintaining an active presence in international customs forums and to exchanging knowledge and expertise with customs administrations and international organisations. It also supports the development of more advanced customs systems and strengthens opportunities for international cooperation in digitalisation, innovation and the future of customs services.

Through this participation, Abu Dhabi Customs reaffirmed its growing role in customs innovation and digital transformation, supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to build a world-class trade and logistics ecosystem. By delivering proactive and smart customs services, Abu Dhabi Customs continues to facilitate trade, protect society and contribute to sustainable economic growth.