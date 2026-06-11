Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid chairs second meeting of ‘Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages’

DUBAI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages, chaired the committee’s second meeting to review project progress, and and follow up on the implementation of approved plans and initiatives across its various phases.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of keeping the project on schedule, in line with approved timelines, to achieve the objectives of the Rashid Villages project and turn its humanitarian and development vision into a tangible reality that positively impacts beneficiary families. He also stressed the need to align efforts across partner entities and institutions to ensure efficient and effective delivery.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid noted that the Rashid Villages project is a sustainable investment in people, families and society. He added that its success is measured by its ability to provide an integrated environment that supports social stability and enables families to build a safer and more prosperous future, in line with best practices in humanitarian work and community development.

The committee reviewed progress on the Rashid Villages project, including master plans, construction progress, and updates on associated initiatives and services for beneficiary families, supporting the goal of delivering an integrated and sustainable environment for eligible families. It also reviewed the work of task forces and partner entities, along with monitoring and performance mechanisms, to ensure efficient delivery, strong governance, and timely progress on upcoming phases in line with approved timelines.

The meeting was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Director-General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai, and Vice Chairman of the Committee; Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Saeed Al Eter, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society; Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Medical Education and Research Support Foundation; and Hasher bin Dalmook, Director of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Secretary of the Committee.

“Rashid Villages” is a charitable initiative launched in 2025 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, marking the tenth anniversary of the passing his late brother, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The initiative seeks to carry forward his enduring humanitarian values by establishing model villages that provide underprivileged families with access to housing, education, healthcare, and social services, ensuring the foundations of a dignified life.