World Aquatics reaches highest ever ASOIF governance category

KUWAIT, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- World Aquatics has been ranked among the leading International Federations in world sport, achieving A1 status in the Sixth Review of International Federation Governance published today by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF).

The ASOIF Governance Review is the most established benchmark for governance standards across the Olympic Movement. Conducted by ASOIF's Governance Task Force, it assesses all summer Olympic International Federations against a framework spanning transparency, integrity, democracy, development and solidarity, and control mechanisms, with the aim of promoting a culture of good governance and driving continuous improvement across sport.

For World Aquatics, the A1 placement caps a steady climb from Group C in the 2019-2020 review, to A2 in 2024, and now into the top category in 2026.

The progress reflects an extensive programme of reform begun in 2021 to strengthen accountability, transparency and athlete protection across the organisation. Among the key developments have been the creation of the independent Aquatics Integrity Unit, the adoption of a new Integrity Code, significant constitutional reform, strengthened safeguarding measures, fuller financial transparency, and continued progress on gender equity and athlete representation.

Beyond governance structures, World Aquatics has also expanded its investment in athletes and communities through its Development programmes, including the launch of Discover Water. In 2025, these opportunities included US$10.1 million in prize money for elite athletes, while support programmes benefited 216,131 athletes from 181 Member Federations, helping to extend the positive impact of aquatic sport to hundreds of millions of people around the world.

World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam said the result reflected the trust the organisation had worked to earn across the aquatics community.

“When I was elected in 2021, we said that governance would not be a box-ticking exercise. We set out to build an organisation that athletes, Member Federations and partners could rely on, and that meant being willing to change how we worked,” President Al Musallam said.

"Reaching A1 is a credit to the many people across our sport who have driven this over the past five years. We have strengthened our structures, brought genuine independence to key areas, opened up our finances, and placed athlete welfare and integrity at the centre of how we make decisions.

“We are really proud of this A1 rating, but this is recognition, not the finish line. Good governance is something we need to, and will continue to, practice every day - by listening, by being accountable, and by always looking for what can be done better. That is the standard we intend to keep.”

The recognition confirms World Aquatics' standing among the best-governed International Federations and underlines its commitment to the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability across the sport worldwide.