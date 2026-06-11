UAE participates in International Skateboarding Championship in Italy

DUBAI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Ajel, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, attended the final training sessions of the UAE national roller skating team in Abu Dhabi as part of its preparations for the International Skateboarding Championship, which will be hosted in Rome, Italy, from 15th to 21st June under the supervision and organisation of the International Skating Federation (World Skate).

During the visit, he reviewed the readiness of the national team players and the technical and administrative staff, praising the significant efforts being made to prepare and qualify the team to compete in this international sporting event, reflecting the growing status of UAE sport on the global stage.

Al Ajel emphasised the importance of this participation, as it comes within one of the most prominent internationally recognised competitions and serves as a qualifying event for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The championship will feature an elite group of athletes from around the world competing to earn ranking points and enhance their chances of Olympic qualification.

He noted that participation in such international events represents an important opportunity to gain technical experience and compete against world-class athletes, contributing to the development of roller skating and skateboarding in the UAE, improving players’ performance levels, and strengthening their presence in international sporting arenas.

At the conclusion of the visit, he expressed confidence in the national team’s ability to deliver strong performances and wished the UAE delegation success and positive results that reflect the rapid progress being achieved by UAE sport across continental and international competitions.