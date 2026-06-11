Under patronage of UAE President, Khalifa University to host graduation ceremony for Class of 2026

ABU DHABI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Khalifa University of Science and Technology will organise its 2026 graduation ceremony at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, honouring the achievements of 1,066 students across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The graduation will take place over two days on Wednesday 17th June and Thursday 18th June 2026.

Marking the theme of 'We Will Emerge Stronger', aligned with the UAE's Year of Family 2026, the ceremony culminates the academic journeys of students across a wide range of disciplines. In all, 742 undergraduate and 91 master’s students will be honoured on 17 June.

On 18th June, 193 PhD, 40 MD, and 173 undergraduate students graduating with honours will receive their degrees, of whom 59 will graduate Excellent with Highest Honours, 39 Excellent with High Honours, and 75 Excellent with Honours.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said, “Graduation is a singular occasion not just for our students but for the faculty and families who accompanied them through this pursuit. As we mark the theme of We Will Emerge Stronger, in the UAE's Year of Family, it is fitting that we convene as a community to honour a cohort that made a deliberate choice to dedicate themselves to science, engineering, and technology in service of this country. These graduates depart our laboratories equipped to translate research into technologies and ventures that fortify the UAE's economy. We look forward to conferring upon them the degrees they have earned, and to the distinguished contributions they will make to science and to humanity.”

Spanning three colleges, the 2026 cohort reflects the full breadth of Khalifa University's academic offering, from the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences with 634 graduates, to the College of Medicine and Health Sciences with 228, and the College of Computing and Mathematical Sciences with 204.

This year's graduating cohort also marks a significant milestone in doctoral education, with 193 PhD graduates spanning disciplines across engineering, science, computing, and life sciences. Representing multiple nationalities, these graduates reflect Khalifa University's unique position as one of the region’s leading institutions for doctoral education in engineering and science, producing doctoral talent that contributes directly to the UAE's knowledge economy and national development priorities.