FIFA, FIFPRO sign landmark agreement to enhance player representation in global football governance

LONDON, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA and FIFPRO have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a new framework for cooperation and football governance until 31st December, 2031.

The agreement strengthens social dialogue in professional football, enhances player representation within FIFA’s institutional structures and creates mechanisms for cooperation on issues affecting players and the wider game.

As part of the agreement, FIFPRO and its continental divisions will withdraw all existing legal proceedings against FIFA and refrain from initiating or supporting future legal action outside football’s regulatory framework. FIFPRO will also ensure that its member unions withdraw support for ongoing cases against FIFA.

A key element of the MoU is the establishment of a Global Social Dialogue Platform for professional football, chaired and administered by FIFA. The platform will bring together players, clubs and leagues, with FIFPRO recognised as the global representative of players, alongside the World Leagues Association and European Football Clubs representing employers.

The platform will focus on the transfer system and regulatory matters, domestic transfer systems and social dialogue, as well as player welfare, occupational safety and health standards.

Under the agreement, future amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) will require collective agreement among the social partners. The same approach will apply to player welfare issues, including holidays, mandatory rest periods and recovery requirements.

The MoU also expands player representation within FIFA’s decision-making structures. FIFPRO-appointed representatives will serve on the Football Tribunal, FIFA judicial bodies, standing committees and the Human Rights and Sustainability Sub-Committee. FIFPRO will also participate as an observer with speaking rights on the FIFA Council when player-related matters are discussed.

FIFA and FIFPRO have further agreed to work together on issues relating to player workload, competition scheduling and playing conditions, while supporting a balanced calendar across global, continental and domestic competitions.

The agreement also includes cooperation on several strategic initiatives, including the FIFA Fund for Professional Players, which has been allocated US$20 million for the 2026-2029 period to support players unable to recover outstanding salaries from clubs.

Additional areas of collaboration include strengthening domestic industrial relations, developing minimum standards for women’s national teams, encouraging a fair share of prize money for participating players in FIFA competitions, delivering educational programmes for players, and conducting joint technical and medical research.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the agreement marks a new era in FIFA’s relationship with FIFPRO and ensures that decisions directly affecting players are based on a collective process anchored in social dialogue.

FIFPRO President Sergio Marchi described the agreement as an important step forward, saying it gives players and their representatives a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their careers while benefiting football as a whole.

FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström said the agreement demonstrates what can be achieved through cooperation and highlighted the creation of the Global Social Dialogue Platform as a significant milestone.

FIFPRO Europe President David Terrier said the agreement reflects the effectiveness of social dialogue and confirmed that FIFPRO would withdraw all existing claims against FIFA in light of the progress achieved.