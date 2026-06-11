SAIF Zone highlights its competitive investment advantages at Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

SHARJAH, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) is participating in the 57th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah from 10th to 14th June 2026, with the participation of more than 400 exhibitors representing 19 countries from around the world.

Through its platform at the exhibition, SAIF Zone is showcasing its competitive services and specialised investment solutions for the gold and jewellery sector, while highlighting its Gold, Diamond and Commodities Park, the largest specialised complex of its kind in the GCC and one of the region’s leading hubs for the manufacturing and trading of gold, precious metals and diamonds.

The complex is home to more than 75 international refineries and over 156 companies, with strong investment participation from key markets including the UAE, India, Pakistan, Turkyie, the United States and Brazil.

The complex offers investors advanced facilities, integrated logistics services and a flexible licensing framework, in addition to 24/7 security and surveillance services. Its strategic proximity to Sharjah International Airport provides direct connectivity to major global markets across multiple continents, enhancing companies’ ability to expand their operations and access regional and international markets.

The facility also includes more than 325 specialised jewellery manufacturing workshops, in addition to facilities dedicated to the production of synthetic stones, gemstone and semi-precious stone cutting and polishing, as well as mining, sorting and grading activities. Together, these capabilities support a fully integrated value chain and reinforce the complex’s position as a leading regional hub for the gold, jewellery and precious metals industry.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, said the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is among the region’s premier events dedicated to the gold and jewellery industry. He noted that SAIF Zone’s participation reflects its commitment to strengthening its presence in this vital sector and showcasing the competitive advantages it offers investors, supporting efforts to attract high-value investments and further positioning Sharjah as a leading regional and global destination for the gold and jewellery industry.

Al Mazrouei added that SAIF Zone continues to advance an integrated investment environment that attracts global companies specialising in gold and precious stones.

He noted that the Gold, Diamond and Commodities Park represents a benchmark business ecosystem for the sector, offering advanced infrastructure, specialised facilities and integrated services that support business growth and expansion.