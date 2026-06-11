MoHESR leads digital transformation efforts across higher education ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) is continuing its targeted efforts to accelerate digital transformation across the higher education ecosystem, enhancing student journey and higher education institutions’ (HEIs’) experience.

These efforts support the improvement of service quality, increase operational efficiency and align with the Ministry’s strategic vision aimed at building a more agile, efficient and future-ready system.

MoHESR’s digital transformation programme focuses on redesigning services and processes in line with the UAE’s highest government service standards. This includes reducing repetitive procedures, simplifying the customer journey, strengthening proactive services and leveraging data and artificial intelligence to deliver faster, more efficient and more accurate services.

In aiming to transition from 38 electronic services to 18 streamlined digital services, the Ministry intends to improve the customer experience by reducing the need to navigate multiple systems and procedures and providing a more seamless experience based on the concept of a unified services gateway centred around two key journeys: one for students and another for higher education institutions.

MoHESR’s digital transformation is built around four key pillars: enhancing efficiency and zero government bureaucracy through process automation and reducing manual steps; developing proactive and personalised services that utilise data to anticipate customer needs; promoting digital inclusivity and ensuring accessibility of services for all user groups; and expanding the use of artificial intelligence across operational and service functions.

Amani Al Bannai, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector and Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Higher Education Operations, said, “Digital transformation within the higher education ecosystem represents a strategic opportunity for us to create a more efficient and seamless experience for students, higher education institutions and stakeholders across the board. This transformation enhances the quality and flexibility of services, harnesses data and artificial intelligence to support decision-making and improves operational efficiency. At MoHESR, we continue to develop an interconnected and integrated system that aligns with the UAE’s aspirations to build a more efficient, proactive and future-ready government model.”

Amani Al Bannai added, “This direction forms part of a long-term strategic vision aimed at creating a digitally connected higher education ecosystem that is more integrated with government entities and strategic partners. This enables secure and effective data exchange and supports the development of integrated digital services that respond to the needs of students and higher education institutions, while reinforcing the UAE’s competitiveness and leadership in adopting data- and AI-driven digital government solutions.”

Artificial intelligence serves as a key driver of the Ministry’s digital transformation agenda and is being utilised across several areas, including developing intelligent chatbots to handle common enquiries; analysing data and emerging trends; smart case classification; monitoring compliance with service delivery timelines proactively; and supporting the preparation of technical recommendations. These applications of technology contribute to enhanced operational efficiency and faster inquiry processing.

Several digital projects supporting this strategic direction are scheduled to be launched and implemented during the current year, including an updated version of Edu Hub, MoHESR’s registration and admissions platform for higher education institutions; expansion of knowledge management and qualifications recognition systems; the introduction of new digital modules related to scholarships, student services and exemptions; development of blockchain-based digital qualification verification systems; integration with government entities such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as well as strategic partners within and outside the UAE; enhancing data reliability; and accelerating document and qualification verification.

MoHESR’s digital transformation efforts also aim to simplify the customer journey and reduce the number of interactions required to access services, thereby improving response times, enhancing transparency and enabling digital traceability of decisions and procedures. In addition, the Ministry is expanding digital integration with government entities and international networks and platforms responsible for verifying academic documents and qualifications, supporting the creation of a more interconnected, efficient and reliable digital ecosystem.