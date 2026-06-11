Sharjah Chamber to honour 21 winners of Sharjah Excellence Award 2025 on June 24

SHARJAH, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will honour the winners of the Sharjah Excellence Award 2025 on 24 June at a ceremony held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The official ceremony will recognise 21 winners from across various business sectors in recognition of their outstanding institutional performance. The award recipients have met the eligibility criteria and qualification standards across eight core categories, highlighting excellence and achievement in their respective fields.

The 2025 edition underscores the Sharjah Excellence Award’s role as a recognised regional benchmark for organisational excellence, business competitiveness, and sustainable growth. It recorded a 15% increase in the number of applicants and participants compared with the previous edition, reflecting the growing confidence the award enjoys among businesses, investors, and economic stakeholders across local, Gulf, and regional markets.\

This growth reflects the award’s continued commitment to adopting internationally recognised standards in institutional practices and expanding its participation base, further strengthening its position as a leading platform for promoting institutional excellence and innovation.

The Sharjah Excellence Award 2025 achieved a major digital transformation milestone by fully automating its operational processes through the launch of a new digital platform. Designed to deliver a smart and user-friendly experience, the platform has improved operational efficiency and flexibility for applicants, evaluators, and judging panels alike.

The digital rollout was complemented by the adoption of the New Global Model, a new advanced fourth-generation institutional assessment model for evaluating entries in the Sharjah Excellence Award category. This advanced methodology strengthens transparency, consistency, and objectivity in the assessment process while ensuring alignment with evolving global benchmarks for organisational excellence, innovation, and institutional leadership.

The eight categories featured in the 2025 edition of Sharjah Excellence Award collectively cover a broad spectrum of economic activity and social responsibility, attracting participation from businesses, institutions, and entrepreneurs across multiple sectors.

These categories are: Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award, and Sharjah Best Security Standards Award.

The ceremony will honour the winning businesses and distinguished entrepreneurs in recognition of their exceptional achievements and outstanding performance.

The event will also acknowledge the contributions of the judging committees and assessment teams that oversaw the implementation of the New Global Model, in addition to honouring strategic partners, sponsors, and media representatives for their role in supporting the award.

This broad recognition reflects the collaborative ecosystem underpinning the award and its contribution to strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for business excellence, institutional development, and economic competitiveness.

The Sharjah Excellence Award is one of the flagship strategic initiatives organised annually by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote a culture of corporate governance and enhance the competitiveness of the business environment across the UAE and GCC markets.

The award encourages economic establishments to adopt the highest standards of quality, innovation, and business ethics, while also encouraging organisations to integrate environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility into their operating models.

By fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement, the Sharjah Excellence Award supports Sharjah’s ambition to enhance its attractiveness as a global destination for investment, business, and talent, while contributing to broader sustainable development objectives across the UAE and the Arab world.