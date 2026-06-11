KKR launches 'Helix Digital Infrastructure' to finance, deliver next generation of AI infrastructure

NEW YORK, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- KKR, together with the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Vistra (NYSE: VST), today announced the launch of Helix Digital Infrastructure (Helix), a new company designed to deliver integrated infrastructure at the speed and scale required for hyperscalers to meet accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) demand.

As building AI infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, Helix will serve as a single coordination point for hyperscalers’ data centers, power, connectivity and related needs.

Founded with anchor investments from investors including KKR, KIA, NVIDIA and Vistra, the Helix strategy has more than US$10 billion in total long-duration capital commitments to date. NVIDIA will also serve as a strategic partner to support the deployment of NVIDIA DSX AI factory-aligned infrastructure with a view to maximising tokens per watt, achieving lowest total cost of ownership and accelerating time to first token for investments pursued by Helix. Vistra, a leading integrated power generation and electricity company with operations across 18 states and Washington, D.C., will be the preferred power provider for Helix investments.

Following the closing of the founding commitments, Helix is open to additional eligible institutional investors.

Helix will be positioned as a single, trusted strategic partner to hyperscalers, armed with a long-duration, multi-billion-dollar capital base, and with integrated development capabilities and coordinated execution across AI infrastructure.

The company is led by Adam Selipsky, former CEO of Amazon Web Services, who brings first-hand experience scaling the world’s largest cloud business, and deep insight into hyperscaler infrastructure priorities. He is joined by a dedicated management team and Board. Waldemar Szlezak, KKR’s Global Head of Digital Infrastructure, will serve as Helix’s Chief Investment Officer.

Helix will seek to invest in and manage assets critical to enabling AI, including hyperscale data center development and operations; baseload and flexible power generation; transmission and distribution infrastructure; and fiber and connectivity infrastructure, among other assets.

Adam Selipsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Helix Digital Infrastructure, said, “Large users of digital infrastructure have an urgent need to reduce complexity and unlock new capacity. Helix combines significant long-term capital with the capabilities and expertise to deliver holistic AI infrastructure solutions with speed and scale. Helix is further strengthened by strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and Vistra across technology and power, which we believe will enable the company to deliver the infrastructure that will underpin hyperscalers’ AI strategies for years to come.”

Sheikh Saoud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority, added, “We view AI infrastructure as one of the defining long-term investment opportunities globally, and Helix is purpose-built to address it. Helix reflects a differentiated model that combines proven leadership, integrated capabilities and long-term capital required to deliver the next generation of critical digital infrastructure at scale.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, commented, “Useful AI has arrived, and demand for AI factories is extraordinary. AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout in modern history. With the NVIDIA DSX platform and the Helix strategic partnership, we are bringing together a proven AI factory blueprint, world-class infrastructure expertise from KKR, and long-term capital to help AI cloud providers build the next generation of intelligence infrastructure.”

Jim Burke, president and CEO of Vistra, stated, “Power generation and grid interconnections are critical gating factors for AI infrastructure deployments. Helix brings together data center development, infrastructure and power capabilities under a single umbrella, providing a one-stop shop for large load customers. By utilising Vistra’s existing fleet to deliver near-term power, Helix will accelerate delivery of power solutions through the use of existing assets while also bringing additionality with Vistra's best-in-class capabilities, including power generation development and power grid expertise.

"Vistra has a proven track record in executing more than 5,000 megawatts of power purchase agreements with hyperscalers and looks forward to leveraging our leading and diverse generation fleet and operational expertise as Helix’s preferred power partner to help deliver the reliable, affordable energy these customers require.”

Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Chief Executive Officers, KKR, said, “Like a DNA helix, Helix Digital Infrastructure is built on a double strand of complementary strengths—KKR's institutional capital and infrastructure expertise intertwined with Helix's hyperscaler leadership and execution engine. Together, with our strategic partners, we are positioned to meet the financial and operational demands of the AI era."

Helix is supported by KKR’s leading global infrastructure platform, which includes over US$100 billion in infrastructure assets under management and more than US$70 billion invested across digital and power assets. KKR’s experience across data centers, renewable and conventional power generation and transmission, fiber and related sectors provides the foundation for Helix’s integrated model. KKR’s anchor investment in the Helix strategy is funded through its balance sheet and other managed vehicles.