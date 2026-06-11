Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed offers condolences on passing of Fatima Hilal Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has offered condolences on the passing of Fatima Hilal Rashid Al Mazrouei.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan visited the mourning majlis at Majlis Ibrahim Bal-Qatari Al Mazrouei in Abu Dhabi and extended deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, also attended the mourning majlis and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.