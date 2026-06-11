Dubai Police joins European Barnahus Network

DUBAI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Coinciding with the Year of the Family, Dubai Police has achieved a new milestone in child protection, with its Child and Woman Protection Department at the General Department of Human Rights securing membership in the European Barnahus Network.

The achievement makes Dubai Police the first law enforcement agency in the Middle East and North Africa to join the specialised European network and only the second police force globally to obtain membership after Norway.

The membership recognises Dubai Police's efforts in developing an integrated system for protecting child victims of violence and abuse through its Child Oasis project, which provides a safe, child-friendly environment for protection, investigation and psychological and social rehabilitation in line with international standards.

The European Barnahus Network supports Child’s House centres and promotes the exchange of best practices in dealing with child victims of violence, abuse and exploitation through a child-centred approach.

The membership will support Dubai Police's efforts to further develop the Child’s House model, strengthen international partnerships and enhance specialised services for children, reinforcing the UAE’s position in child rights protection.

Brigadier Abdul Rahman Al Shaer, Director of the General Department of Human Rights, described the membership as a strategic milestone that reflects international confidence in Dubai Police's expertise and institutional capabilities.

He said, “This achievement is the result of a leadership vision that supports an integrated system combining protection, care and specialised investigation while addressing the psychological, social and legal needs of children.”

Al Shaer added that the membership would expand opportunities for international cooperation and knowledge exchange with leading institutions, contributing to the development of preventive and therapeutic services for children.

Colonel Faisal Al Khamiri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Human Rights, said the Child Oasis project represents a pioneering model that reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to the highest professional and humanitarian standards in dealing with child victims.

He stressed that child protection is a national and societal responsibility requiring coordinated efforts among all relevant entities, adding that the membership provides international recognition of Dubai Police’s child-focused approach and creates new opportunities to adopt global best practices.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Al Matrooshi said the Child Oasis model offers a supportive environment where children can provide testimony in a professional and humane setting, reducing the psychological impact of repeated interviews and procedures.

He added that membership in the network will provide access to specialised training, expert exchanges and the latest international research and methodologies, helping to further improve services for children and their families.

Al Matrooshi emphasised that child protection remains a key priority requiring continuous development of programmes, policies and tools to ensure the highest levels of care and safety.