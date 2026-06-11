Arada Foundation, The Big Heart Foundation partner to expand ‘Home for a Home’ into year-round global initiative

SHARJAH, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arada Foundation has teamed up with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) to announce a major expansion of its ‘Home for a Home’ initiative, making the pioneering programme a year-round, worldwide commitment.

Under this first-of-its-kind initiative globally, every home sold by Arada in its UAE, UK and Australia projects throughout the year will now directly fund the construction of a new home for a vulnerable family. Home for a Home has minimum target of 4,000 homes annually, a figure that could rise depending on Arada’s global sales.

In 2026, the initiative’s first full year of year-round implementation, Home for a Home projects will include 3,550 sustainable refugee shelters in Chad – where over 150,000 refugees have recently fled to escape the conflict in neighbouring Sudan – in partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

At the same time, an additional 300 homes (of which 50 will be accessible for people with disabilities) will be built in the Yogyakarta Province of Indonesia, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization that works around the world to help more families access a safe and decent place to live. Additional funding will be provided for community training and water supply infrastructure improvements.

Lastly, in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), the Home for a Home initiative will renovate 150 homes in the Lebanese village of Ghazze, a village in the Bekaa Valley hosting around 19,000 residents, including both Lebanese and Syrian families. The village is now also hosting hundreds of people displaced by the renewed hostilities in South Lebanon, placing additional pressure on housing and basic services. Through this project, families living in unsafe, damaged or inadequate homes will receive support to improve their living conditions, reduce protection risks and regain a sense of dignity and safety at home.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Humanitarian Envoy of TBHF and Chairman of Arada, said, “This programme reflects a shared vision of social responsibility that goes beyond business. ‘Home for a Home’ ensures that every success story in our communities creates a ripple of hope far beyond our borders. We are proud to deepen our commitment with new partnerships and a broader and more impactful global reach.”

Mariam Al Hammadi, Advisory Board Member of The Big Heart Foundation, said, “A safe home is more than a place of shelter. It is the foundation of dignity, protection and the ability to rebuild life after displacement, hardship or crisis. Through this partnership with Arada Foundation, the Home for a Home initiative is evolving into a sustained global commitment that connects responsible business growth with direct humanitarian impact. At The Big Heart Foundation, we believe that meaningful change is achieved when partnerships respond to urgent needs while also creating the conditions for families and communities to regain stability, safety and hope.”

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “Whether you’re buying in London, Sharjah, Dubai or Sydney, the story is the same – when you buy a home for your family, you’re also buying a home for a family in need. Making this a year-round, global initiative highlights our belief that responsible development must also uplift others. Every home we sell now contributes to building a safer, more dignified life for someone else, as well as supporting local economies in a wide variety of meaningful ways.”

Originally a Ramadan initiative in 2022 and launched by the Arada Foundation, Home for a Home has to date funded the construction of over 2,100 homes for refugees and displaced people in Kenya, Chad and Syria, alongside key partners including UNHCR.

Beyond building homes, the initiative supports local infrastructure, education, healthcare and employment opportunities, creating ecosystems that empower families to achieve long-term stability. Home for a Home has so far positively impacted over 76,000 individuals globally across communities affected by poverty, displacement, or humanitarian crises.

Home for a Home aligns with Arada’s commitment to sustainable development and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, underscoring the crucial role businesses can play in promoting societal well-being and environmental sustainability.

Home for a Home was recognised with a Platinum Award at the recent Global ESG Awards and was also honoured at the 2023 Arabia CSR Awards.