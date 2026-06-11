Abrahamic Family House hosts session on role of human connection in building stronger communities

ABU DHABI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abrahamic Family House hosted a new session as part of its Dialogue Series titled "When Connection Weakens, Who Holds Us Together?", featuring Maysa Alnuwais, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Volunteering at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel for receiving social contributions.

The discussion explored the importance of human connection and the role of families, communities, and volunteerism in fostering stronger, more resilient societies.

Drawing on her experience in community engagement, Alnuwais highlighted how volunteering can strengthen social bonds, empower individuals to contribute meaningfully to society, and create lasting positive impact that extends beyond individuals to families and communities at large.

In her opening remarks, Alnuwais emphasised that volunteering is not limited to giving time or providing direct support. Rather, it begins with understanding the needs of individuals and communities and developing initiatives that address those needs in practical and sustainable ways. She noted that volunteering’s true value lies in its ability to strengthen human connections, foster a sense of belonging, and help reduce social isolation.

Alnuwais said, “Family is a fundamental pillar of cohesive and thriving societies. It is the first environment in which values such as responsibility, belonging, and solidarity are nurtured. When families and communities work together, opportunities for meaningful participation and volunteerism grow, strengthening human connections and enhancing quality of life for everyone.”

She added, “At the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, we value the role of the Abrahamic Family House in creating spaces for dialogue and human connection that foster mutual understanding and strengthen engagement across different segments of society.”

Throughout the discussion, Alnuwais underscored that building strong and sustainable communities begins with cultivating a culture of shared responsibility and belonging. She described volunteerism as one of the most effective ways to create positive social impact while reinforcing values of compassion, cooperation, and mutual support.

The session featured practical examples demonstrating the impact of organised volunteering, including initiatives that connect volunteers with senior citizens through activities centred on dialogue, companionship, and shared experiences. Alnuwais explained that such programmes help foster meaningful intergenerational relationships, combat social isolation, and strengthen senior citizens’ sense of inclusion and belonging.

Participants also explored the relationship between family and community, recognising the family as the foundation for shaping values and inspiring a spirit of contribution and service. The discussion highlighted how strong families help nurture individuals who feel a sense of responsibility towards those around them, laying the groundwork for thriving communities.

The conversation further examined the concept of belonging in diverse societies, particularly in the UAE, where more than 200 nationalities live and work together in an environment shaped by mutual respect, coexistence, and cooperation. Participants reflected on the importance of creating opportunities for dialogue and human interaction that strengthen a shared sense of belonging across cultures.

The session also addressed the role of institutions in supporting volunteering and civic participation by providing opportunities, programmes, and enabling frameworks that allow individuals to contribute effectively and sustainably to society, reinforcing a culture of giving and social responsibility.

Attendees actively engaged in the discussion, raising questions about Ma’an’s programmes and initiatives, opportunities for volunteer participation, and the role that individuals and institutions can play in strengthening community bonds and addressing social challenges.

Alnuwais concluded by praising the Abrahamic Family House as a platform for dialogue and cultural exchange that helps build bridges of understanding between individuals and communities.

The session forms part of the Abrahamic Family House’s year-round programme of dialogues and cultural initiatives. Inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity, these initiatives seek to promote understanding, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence while strengthening connections among diverse cultures, religions, and communities.