MBRF to showcase knowledge publications at Beijing International Book Fair 2026

DUBAI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is set to participate within the UAE pavilion at the 32nd edition of the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), which will take place from 17th to 21st July 2026 at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing.

MBRF’s participation reflects its continued commitment to strengthening and expanding its global presence by engaging with prominent intellectual forums and deepening collaboration with leading knowledge institutions worldwide.

Recognised as one of the world’s largest book fairs and Asia’s leading international publishing event, BIBF brings together prominent authors, publishing houses, writers, and cultural institutions from across the globe. BIBF also serves as a dynamic platform for intellectual and literary exchange, supporting the printing, publishing and copyright sectors and fostering strategic partnerships among international institutions.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, emphasised the importance of the Chinese market to MBRF and its global knowledge vision and projects, underscoring China’s rich civilizational heritage and the influential role of its academic and knowledge institutions on a global scale.

He said, “Our participation in BIBF represents the strategic vision of expanding MBRF’s international presence and strengthening partnerships with leading intellectual and knowledge institutions around the world. Through such engagements, we seek to build sustainable bridges for cultural and knowledge exchange among people. We believe that collaboration with the Chinese market significantly drives our efforts to produce and disseminate knowledge. It also supports the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and a leading platform for empowering creatives and shaping the future of knowledge.”

During BIBF, the Foundation highlight will its initiatives, projects, and distinguished knowledge programs. It is organising several bilateral meetings with Chinese and international publishing houses and institutions, alongside spotlighting its various publications. These efforts aim to expand the scope of joint cooperation and advance the journey of building a robust and integrated knowledge society.