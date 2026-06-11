Etihad, Condor deepen strategic partnership with new Bangkok service, loyalty agreement

ABU DHABI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Condor have further strengthened their strategic partnership with the signing of a frequent flyer agreement at the IATA AGM in Rio de Janeiro, alongside the announcement of a new Condor service between Bangkok and Abu Dhabi.

The latest developments mark another significant milestone in the strategic partnership announced in December 2025.

Together with Condor's upcoming daily services from Frankfurt and Berlin – the UAE's only direct connection to the German capital – Bangkok becomes the third route in Condor's planned Abu Dhabi operation, further strengthening future connectivity through the UAE capital and expanding travel options for guests across both airlines' networks.

As part of the new agreement, Etihad Guest members will be able to redeem miles across Condor-operated flights, providing access to destinations across Europe, North America, the Caribbean and beyond.

The partnership already includes a comprehensive codeshare agreement and continues to expand across multiple areas of cooperation, including network connectivity, loyalty, commercial collaboration and operational initiatives designed to enhance the end-to-end guest experience.

Combining Condor's strong leisure travel network and position in Germany with Etihad's extensive and growing global network through Abu Dhabi, the partnership is creating new travel opportunities between Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia while supporting Abu Dhabi's tourism ambitions and economic growth.

Etihad Guest rewards members every time they travel, shop or spend. Etihad Guest Miles can be earned on Etihad and global partner airline flights, hotel stays and holidays, lifestyle and retail brands, and everyday spending.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said, “Our partnership with Condor has rapidly evolved into an important strategic relationship that is delivering value for both airlines, our guests and Abu Dhabi. The addition of Bangkok to Condor’s growing Abu Dhabi operation marks another significant step forward, building on the upcoming Frankfurt and Berlin services and creating new opportunities for connectivity between Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

“As we continue to grow our network and welcome more visitors to Abu Dhabi, strong partnerships such as this play an important role in extending our reach and creating seamless travel experiences across complementary networks.

“The new loyalty agreement further strengthens the relationship, giving Etihad Guest members access to more destinations across the Condor network while laying the foundation for even closer cooperation in the future.”

Jens Boyd, Commercial Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Condor, said, “Our strategic partnership with Etihad is developing very successfully and creating real added value for our guests. With the new connection between Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, we are expanding our offering and strengthening connectivity between Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia. Together, we are providing our guests with even more travel options and flexibility.”

With the upcoming services from Frankfurt, Berlin and Bangkok, Condor's growing Abu Dhabi operation will provide travellers with seamless access to Etihad's extensive and expanding network across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia, including destinations such as Zanzibar and Salalah.

The partnership complements Etihad's existing services to Germany while broadening travel options for guests across both networks.

Together, the airlines are strengthening connectivity to Abu Dhabi, supporting the emirate's tourism ambitions and creating new opportunities for travellers through enhanced links between Europe, the UAE and Asia.