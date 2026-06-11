Sharjah Public Finance Forum ends with reform roadmap talks

SHARJAH, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Second Sharjah Award in Public Finance Forum concluded in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye.

Organised by the Sharjah Award in Public Finance in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO) and the League of Arab States, the forum was held under the theme “Public Finance in the Face of Global Crises: Strategic Visions – Present Challenges – Future Prospects.”

The event brought together ministers, senior government officials, experts, academics, and specialists in public finance and economics from across the Arab world.

The second day of the forum featured a series of specialised workshops focused on advancing public financial management tools and strengthening financial institutions' ability to respond to global economic changes.

Dr Pauline Dib, Senior Auditor at the Court of Audit of the Republic of Lebanon, presented best practices for improving public budget efficiency, public debt management, and financial flexibility and response mechanisms during times of crisis.

She emphasised the importance of adopting a proactive approach to government financial planning to ensure the sustainability of public finances and enhance institutional readiness to address economic challenges.

Dr Sobhi Samuel, a financial expert from the Arab Republic of Egypt, discussed the role of fiscal policies in mitigating the impact of global crises. He highlighted a number of experiences and practices that have proven effective in reducing the economic repercussions of crises and in supporting governments in maintaining financial stability and promoting economic growth.

In another session, Dr Mohammed Khair Nasser, a financial expert from the Syrian Arab Republic, emphasised the need to reform public expenditure policies, subsidy systems, and social protection programmes during times of crisis.

He highlighted the role of these policies in balancing fiscal requirements with developmental and social needs, improving the efficiency of public resource use, and enhancing the effectiveness of government programmes aimed at supporting eligible beneficiaries.

Dr Haitham Turki, Chairman of Al Muttahidoon Auditing Company, also emphasised the need to strengthen Arab cooperation and coordination in adopting flexible and sustainable financial policies. He stressed that knowledge exchange and institutional collaboration among Arab financial entities are fundamental to enhancing financial stability and supporting sustainable economic development, particularly in light of accelerating global economic change.

Participants in the workshops emphasised that rapidly evolving global economic challenges require governments to continue developing public financial management tools, improving budgetary efficiency and public debt management, and adopting more flexible and responsive fiscal policies.

They also highlighted the importance of reinforcing governance and transparency principles and expanding avenues for cooperation and knowledge exchange among Arab financial institutions to support financial stability and achieve sustainable development goals.

The forum concluded with a closing session, during which Dr Hassan Diab, Head of the Specialised Awards Group at the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO) – League of Arab States, presented the forum’s final statement. The statement summarised the key outcomes and recommendations developed throughout the two-day event, emphasising the importance of continued Arab cooperation, knowledge sharing in public finance, and strengthening institutional partnerships that support the development and efficiency of government financial policies and their ability to address future challenges.

The forum forms part of the Sharjah Award in Public Finance’s ongoing efforts to provide a specialised Arab platform for exchanging expertise and best practices in public finance, while fostering professional and knowledge-based dialogue among decision-makers, experts, and financial institutions. These efforts advance public financial management and promote the principles of efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in the management of public resources across the Arab world.