Iran’s persistence in repeated attacks reflects aggressive approach: Arab Parliament

CAIRO, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, affirmed that the Iranian attacks targeting a number of Arab countries, and the threats they pose to their security, stability and sovereignty, represent a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and the principles of good neighbourliness.

He stressed that the Iranian regime’s persistence in repeating such attacks reveals an aggressive approach that undermines prospects for achieving security and stability in the region.

His remarks came in a speech delivered during the 39th session of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference, which was held virtually under the chairmanship of Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council and President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, under the theme “Arab Parliamentary Vision for a More Stable and Sustainable Future.”

Al Yamahi reiterated the Arab Parliament’s rejection and condemnation of these attacks, stressing that the security of Arab states is indivisible and that any threat to the security of an Arab country constitutes a threat to Arab national security. He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s full support for Arab states in taking legitimate measures to protect their security and sovereignty.

He also stressed that the security challenges facing the region should not divert attention from the Palestinian cause, noting that the situation facing the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem requires a firm international stance to put an end to these violations and safeguard the rights of the Palestinian people.