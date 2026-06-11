Arab region at critical juncture requiring greater security, stability, respect for state sovereignty: Saqr Ghobash

DUBAI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that the Arab and Gulf regions are passing through a critical and pivotal stage in their contemporary history that requires strengthening joint Arab action and consolidating the foundations of security, stability and development.

He stressed the importance of building a regional security system based on respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

His remarks came during his address to the 39th virtual meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, held today under the chairmanship of Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, with the participation of speakers and members of Arab parliamentary delegations and in the presence of Dr. Ahmed bin Alawi Baabood, Secretary-General of the Union.

Ghobash expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people, for hosting the meeting, and congratulated Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh on assuming the presidency of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, wishing him success in leading the Union and advancing joint Arab parliamentary action.

He said the region is witnessing rapidly evolving challenges related to the concepts of security, stability, sovereignty and the future of development, stressing that the current situation is not merely a temporary crisis but a test of the region’s future and its ability to preserve the paths of development, coexistence and peace.

He noted that the United Arab Emirates, alongside its fellow member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has consistently pursued a path of dialogue and containment and has worked through all political and diplomatic means to prevent the region from sliding into further confrontation and conflict, based on its belief that stability is a cornerstone of development and prosperity.

Ghobash stressed that targeting Gulf cities and vital civilian facilities represents a direct threat to security, stability and development in the region, and requires international support to protect civilians and critical infrastructure and to safeguard the security and sovereignty of states.

He reiterated the UAE’s steadfast position on Arab causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, noting that the UAE continues to support the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights and backs efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He further stressed that defending national sovereignty is a duty that cannot be compromised, calling for serious consideration of the future of the region’s security architecture, including respect for the sovereignty of Gulf and Arab states, non-interference in their internal affairs, safeguarding international maritime routes and energy supplies, and confronting cross-border armed groups.