flydubai expands connectivity to Nepal with new daily service to Pokhara

DUBAI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has announced the launch of a new daily service to Pokhara International Airport (PHH), marking its second destination in Nepal.

The direct flights will commence on 23rd September 2026, operating from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

With the start of daily flights to Pokhara, Nepal’s second-largest city and tourism capital, flydubai becomes the first carrier to service this vital route directly from the United Arab Emirates. The announcement marks a significant expansion of flydubai’s presence in Nepal, where it has successfully operated since 2009 and carried approximately four million passengers to date. ​

Commenting on the launch of operations, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “Nepal has remained an exceptionally important market for flydubai since we first launched operations to Kathmandu in 2009, and introducing direct flights to Pokhara underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting free flows of trade and tourism between the UAE and Nepal. By providing a direct link to Nepal’s second largest city and another gateway to the market, we are proud to leverage Dubai’s position as a world-class aviation hub to open new avenues of accessibility for both business and leisure travellers.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said, “We are delighted to expand our footprint in Nepal with daily operations to Pokhara, offering our passengers more flexibility and choice across our network. This new route is strategically positioned to cater to strong demand from the UAE and the wider flydubai network, offering convenient, reliable connections for travellers coming from the GCC, the Middle East and Europe, as well as further afield through our codeshare partnership and interline partners. Passengers on this route can look forward to experiencing our high-quality service, whether they travel in Business Class with its added comfort and privacy, or in our elevated Economy Class experience.”