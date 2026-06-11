Ajman Citizens Affairs Office launches 2nd Edition of 'Ready for Our Nation' initiative

AJMAN, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Citizens Affairs Office has launched the second edition of the Ready for Our Nation (Jaheezeen Ya Watan) initiative, aimed at enhancing the readiness of secondary school students from Ajman and preparing them for national service.

The initiative forms part of the Office’s ongoing efforts to entrench the values of loyalty and national belonging among young people, and to equip them to shoulder national responsibility with confidence and competence.

The initiative — which is the first of its kind at the national level — comes in alignment with the orientations of the wise leadership in empowering youth and developing their capabilities, contributing to the building of a conscious, qualified generation capable of contributing to the nation’s development journey.

The second edition of the initiative aims to attract hundreds of Emirati students to participate in a series of specialised training workshops and awareness sessions that will run throughout the summer months, delivered by a distinguished group of specialists from the National and Reserve Service Authority.

The Office organised an awareness workshop as part of the initiative, attended by more than 400 students alongside their parents, to familiarise them with the role of national service and the procedures for registration and enlistment — in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the National and Reserve Service Authority, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The workshop included a lecture by the National and Reserve Service Authority to acquaint participants with national service legislation and the Authority’s objectives and role in preparing national cadres capable of serving the nation and defending its achievements. A health lecture was also delivered by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The workshop further encompassed medical check-ups for students, covering weight assessments and screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, and chronic conditions.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ajman Citizens Affairs Office, affirmed that the launch of the second edition of the Ready for Our Nation initiative comes as a continuation of the success achieved in its first edition and the strong turnout from students and parents alike. He noted that the initiative aims to develop the skills of young people, who represent the fundamental pillar of the nation’s future.

He stated that the initiative embodies the directives of the wise leadership aimed at reinforcing the values of loyalty and national belonging within the hearts of young people, and preparing them for national service — thereby contributing to the building of a generation that is physically strong, intellectually aware, firm in its sense of national responsibility, and capable of facing challenges and participating actively in the nation’s development journey.