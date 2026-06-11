Sultan bin Ahmed tours Cabinet Affairs Ministry office in Dubai

DUBAI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs on Thursday morning.

Upon his arrival at Emirates Towers in Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Sultan was welcomed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan commended the national efforts led by the Cabinet under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in fostering a culture of institutional excellence and continuously advancing the UAE’s government work system.

He noted that the government’s commitment to promoting excellence and adopting international best practices has driven significant improvements in performance, strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and global benchmark for competitiveness, innovation, and leadership.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi stressed the importance of further embedding a culture of excellence across government entities, making it both a core institutional approach and an integral part of employees' mindsets at all levels.

He noted that true excellence extends beyond systems and procedures, beginning instead with the development of talent, the promotion of innovation and initiative, and the strengthening of a sense of responsibility.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan added that fostering the culture of excellence among employees directly enhances service quality, improves operational efficiency, and raises customer satisfaction, thereby supporting government development objectives and the delivery of proactive services that meet the evolving needs of society.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah expressed his appreciation to the Office team for their warm reception and the detailed presentation on their experience and pioneering efforts in institutional excellence and government performance development.

He praised their commitment to sharing expertise and knowledge, highlighting the importance of integrated cooperation between federal and local entities and the continuous exchange of best practices.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan noted that such collaboration significantly enhances government efficiency and strengthens a culture of ongoing improvement. He also affirmed that seamless coordination among government entities remains a key pillar in advancing the nation's administrative system, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s global reputation and distinguished international standing.

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the UAE Government Excellence System strengthens the global leadership and competitiveness of federal government work, noting that it operates within an advanced legislative framework and a forward-looking government model that draws on leading international expertise to deliver impactful projects aligned with national visions and strategies.

He added, "The UAE has succeeded in establishing an advanced model for employing modern technologies and best practices across various government sectors, enhancing future readiness and raising the efficiency of government work. This is reflected today in the system and its associated advanced government applications and projects, representing a national priority and a key driver for developing government performance and anticipating future challenges and opportunities."

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the field of the Government Excellence System and the development of institutional performance. He was also briefed on the latest updates to the UAE Government’s performance system, national practices in government excellence, and ongoing efforts to entrench a culture of excellence and enhance government efficiency through an integrated framework that supports national priorities and improves the quality of government services and outcomes.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan listened to an explanation of the UAE Government Performance System, an advanced digital platform for monitoring the implementation of government plans and initiatives and measuring achievement levels. He was briefed on how the system enhances integration among government entities and supports data-driven decision-making.

He also reviewed a presentation on the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award, which aims to encourage government entities, leaders, and employees to adopt best administrative practices. The initiative promotes a culture of innovation, leadership, and institutional excellence, ultimately contributing to improved government efficiency, sustainable impact, and an enhanced quality of life for society.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the UAE Government Excellence System, a pioneering model for government development, which contributes to strengthening the country’s global competitiveness and fostering a culture of unremitting improvement and future readiness, in line with national visions and the UAE’s leadership in government work.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the “Legislative Intelligence” project, which aims to create a unified national platform linking all federal and local legislation. The platform utilises artificial intelligence technologies to analyse laws, measure their effectiveness, and assess their impact on economic and social sectors, thus contributing to the continuous development of legislation, enhancing its ability to support the business environment and achieve national objectives.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was further briefed on the "Artificial Intelligence Advisor" project, which supports the work of the Cabinet and the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development. The project provides advanced tools to assist ministers and decision-makers in analysing relevant issues, accessing global best practices, and preparing comprehensive financial, economic, and social studies and analyses. This, in turn, supports faster, more accurate, and more efficient government decision-making.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also visited a number of government initiatives and projects at the Emirates Towers, including the Influencers Headquarters, which brings together influential content creators from around the world to enhance their impact and develop their businesses, contributing to the sustainability of the content creation economy.

Touring the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, H.H. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the government’s work mechanisms in the field of artificial intelligence and its role in developing government operations. During the tour, he reviewed the UAE’s digital transformation journey, which began with e-government and smart government initiatives and has evolved into its current AI-driven strategies.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan toured the Dubai Future Labs and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence applications, where he was detailed about an AI-powered assistant platform developed to enable employees to safely and effectively leverage AI capabilities in their daily work. The platform enhances productivity, improves performance efficiency, and paves the way for a new era of government work rooted in intelligence and innovation, aligning with the UAE’s vision of building a more proactive government.

The briefing also highlighted the platform’s key features, use cases, and potential for activating AI-powered assistants. Additionally, it showcased the opportunities the platform offers to develop government work methods, improve operational efficiency, and foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, all of which directly support the objectives of UAE Government 4.0.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan then visited Service Centre 1, an integrated government platform for designing, developing, and testing government services. The platform combines service delivery with the highest standards of efficiency, accessibility, and customer experience, while enabling customers and partners to participate in designing future solutions and services. This contributes to streamlining customer journeys for individuals and businesses, enhancing quality of life, and developing proactive, seamless government services based on digital transformation and government innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan concluded his tour with a visit to the Government Accelerators centre, a leading national model for fast-tracking national projects and addressing complex government challenges through bringing together relevant entities into joint working groups and applying innovative methodologies focused on rapid execution and results.

The centre contributes to accelerating tangible impact, strengthening integration and coordination among government entities, and improving government efficiency, ultimately speeding up the achievement of national objectives and strategic priorities, enhancing government readiness and its ability to respond to changes with high efficiency, flexibility, and proactivity.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was accompanied, during the visit and tour, by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office; and a number of senior officials.