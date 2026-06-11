EU Pact on Migration and Asylum enters into force tomorrow

BRUSSELS, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union's new Pact on Migration and Asylum will enter into force tomorrow, Friday, across all member states, marking the culmination of a comprehensive reform of the bloc’s migration and asylum management framework adopted in May 2024.

The pact establishes a set of common rules governing the management of external borders, asylum procedures, reception conditions for applicants seeking protection, and mechanisms for sharing responsibilities among member states.

According to the European Commission, the new rules require the mandatory registration of irregular migrants upon arrival, including enhanced security screening procedures. The pact also introduces fast-track border procedures for certain categories of applicants, particularly those whose asylum claims are considered unlikely to be approved.

The framework sets standardised deadlines for processing asylum applications and addresses repeated applications, while introducing measures aimed at limiting the movement of asylum seekers between member states after entering the Union.

It also includes common reception standards, including improved access to labour markets, alongside a permanent solidarity mechanism to support member states facing significant migratory pressures.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the pact provides an “effective, fair and firm” solution by strengthening the security of external borders, reinforcing solidarity among member states, and improving the efficiency of asylum and return procedures.

The implementation of the pact forms part of a broader strategy that includes enhanced cooperation with countries of origin and transit, the activation of the EU Entry/Exit System, and new measures concerning the return of individuals residing illegally within the Union.