Saud bin Saqr receives Nahyan bin Mubarak, commends his support for national initiatives

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City today, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, and a number of officials.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, praising his significant contributions to supporting national and community initiatives, his role in promoting the values of tolerance, loyalty, belonging and pride in national identity, and his efforts in the success of the 'Ahd wa Waad' initiative, which embodies a unifying national message expressing loyalty and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed that the UAE, under its wise leadership, continues its development and humanitarian journey with confidence and a clear vision, drawing strength from social cohesion, national unity, and deeply rooted values of loyalty and belonging.

He noted that the 'Ahd wa Waad' initiative reflects the national spirit and renews the commitment to contributing to the country's ongoing journey of achievement and prosperity across various sectors.

For his part, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for his continued support of national and community initiatives and his commitment to strengthening national identity and the values of loyalty and belonging.

He also praised Ras Al Khaimah’s hosting of the 'Ahd wa Waad' initiative under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and the support provided by the emirate, which contributed to highlighting the initiative’s message and achieving its national objectives.