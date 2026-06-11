Third cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme graduates

ABU DHABI, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre, ADGM, in collaboration with the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) and Sandooq Al Watan, celebrated the graduation of the third cohort of the Financial Market Pioneers Programme.

This programme represents a flagship national initiative, designed to prepare young UAE Nationals with specialised financial market knowledge, practical exposure and professional capabilities to contribute to the continued development of the UAE’s capital markets.

It reflects a shared commitment by Capital Market Authority, Sandooq Al Watan and ADGM Academy to advancing youth empowerment, human capital development and economic diversification while supporting the UAE’s position as a leading regional and global financial hub.

This year, 28 Emirati youth completed the programme, bringing the total cumulative number of graduates across its three cohorts to 86. Through specialised learning, practical exposure and direct engagement with market professionals, participants gained the knowledge and confidence required to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

The graduation ceremony took place on the 11th of June 2026 at ADGM Academy headquarters, bringing together graduates, CMA trainers, the programme management team and senior representatives from the three partner entities to recognise the achievements of the participants.

Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the UAE Capital Market Authority, said, “The future of the UAE’s financial markets will be shaped by national talent capable of leading through innovation, responsibility and market knowledge. Through the Financial Market Pioneers Programme, we are investing in a new generation of Emiratis who will contribute to the continued development and global competitiveness of the UAE’s capital markets. The strong progress of the programme over the past three cohorts reflects a broader national commitment to building sustainable financial capabilities and preparing future market leaders.”

Yasser Al Gergawi, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, emphasised that the successive achievements of the program since its launch reflect the wise vision and directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sandooq Al Watan.

He noted that investing in people remains a fundamental pillar in achieving sustainable development and that the graduates represent the future leaders who will contribute to building a knowledge-based economy and strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness through Sandooq Al Watan’s programs, particularly in the field of financial markets, which is considered one of the key sectors for developing national talent.

Al Gergawi added that the graduation of a new cohort of Emirati youth today marks another step forward in empowering and preparing a generation capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations taking place in the financial sector.

He highlighted that equipping young people with knowledge, practical skills, and experiences that enhance their ability to contribute effectively to the development of the financial sector aligns with the UAE’s vision of reinforcing its position as a global financial and economic hub.

Mohammed Al Sharyani, Board Member of ADGM Academy, said, “The Financial Market Pioneers Programme reflects ADGM Academy’s commitment to developing future-ready national capabilities in sectors that are central to the UAE’s long-term economic growth. Through specialised learning, practical exposure and collaboration with our strategic partners, the programme equips young UAE Nationals with the knowledge, confidence and market understanding needed to contribute meaningfully to the future of the country’s financial sector.”

The graduation of the third cohort reinforces the Financial Market Pioneers programme’s role in advancing specialised skills, strengthening financial market capabilities and preparing Emirati professionals for sustainable, high-impact careers across the UAE’s financial sector.