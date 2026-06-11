Latifa bint Mohammed meets with leaders of World Childhood Foundation, visits Campus Manilla in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with leaders of the World Childhood Foundation and visited Campus Manilla school in Sweden during her official trip to the country, leading a high-level delegation of ministers and government officials.

During the meeting with leaders of the World Childhood Foundation, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed reviewed the foundation’s key initiatives and programmes dedicated to child protection and well-being, particularly amidst challenges posed by the digital environment.

The meeting discussed efforts to create safe digital environments for children and raise awareness of online risks to ensure that the next generation can safely leverage the opportunities offered by technology while mitigating its negative impacts.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also visited Campus Manilla, where she toured the school’s learning environment and facilities. She was briefed on the school's educational model, which is designed to enrich the learning experience, develop students' skills, and foster their active participation in all aspects of the educational process.

The visit showcased the school's teaching methodologies, which focus on nurturing creative thinking and encouraging exploration within a modern educational framework that supports both academic and personal development.

During these engagements, H.H. Sheikha Latifa was accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Hessa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai's Community Development Authority and members of the accompanying delegation.