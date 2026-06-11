Latifa bint Mohammed explores opportunities to strengthen cooperation, expertise exchange across vital sectors with heads of leading institutions

STOCKHOLM, 11th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), attended a series of meetings and visited several leading institutions in Sweden during her visit to the country, where she is leading a high-level delegation of ministers and government officials.

The meetings explored opportunities to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise across vital sectors, while also examining avenues for building long-term partnerships that support knowledge transfer and the development of future policies and initiatives.

The meetings and visits were attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet;Hessa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, alongside members of the delegation accompanying H.H. Sheikha Latifa.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with Swedish businessman Marcus Wallenberg, a prominent business leader who holds key leadership positions across several major corporations.

The meeting reviewed major global economic shifts and explored key drivers of innovation and investment, as well as the role of the private sector in advancing sustainable development and strengthening economic competitiveness. The meeting also explored promising opportunities within future-oriented sectors, and ways to attract top talent and high-impact investments.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed and the accompanying delegation also visited the headquarters of AI-specialist tech firm Lovable, recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies utilising AI to build apps and websites via text prompts.

During the visit, Sheikha Latifa was briefed on the company's latest solutions and technologies and examined how AI is leveraged to streamline software development and accelerate innovation. She attended a presentation on the firm’s future vision to expand the scope of AI to empower innovators and entrepreneurs, while advancing the digital economy.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also visited the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, where she was briefed on the museum’s efforts to document the achievements of Nobel Laureates and highlight the contributions of scientists, innovators, and creatives across various fields.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikha Latifa explored the museum’s pivotal role in fostering a scientific culture and establishing research and innovation as fundamental pillars of development and progress.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed visited KTH Innovation, the innovation arm of the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden. During the visit, H.H. Sheikha Latifa was briefed on the centre’s innovation model, which supports researchers, students, and entrepreneurs in transforming research and ideas into startups and projects with tangible economic and societal impact.