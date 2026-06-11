UAE to host 127th Session of UN Tourism Executive Council

TOLEDO, Spain, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- In an achievement reflecting growing international confidence in the UAE’s tourism stature, the UN Tourism Executive Council has officially approved the country to host its 127th session in the latter half of 2026.

This came as the UAE participated in the 126th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council held in Toledo, Spain with a delegation led by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

During the session, the UAE affirmed its commitment to supporting international efforts to develop a sustainable, resilient, and innovative global tourism sector that drives economic growth and community prosperity.

The council officially approved the UAE to host the upcoming 127th session of the Executive Council during the second half of this year. The meeting also addressed strategic files shaping the future of global tourism, including the implementation of the organisation's work programme, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, climate action, tourism investment, and statistics. Additionally, preparations for the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism 2027 and the organisation's vision for 2026–2029 were discussed.

Al Marri emphasised that the global tourism sector is at a critical turning point that requires enhanced international cooperation and integrated efforts among governments, international organisations, and the private sector. "This collaboration is essential to build a tourism ecosystem capable of adapting to global changes and leveraging opportunities presented by technology and innovation."

The minister noted that the UAE, guided by its wise leadership, has established an advanced tourism model grounded in partnership, sustainability, innovation, economic openness, and diversity. "This approach has positioned the UAE among the world’s most competitive tourism destinations, boosted the sector's contribution to the national economy, and solidified the country’s status as a global hub for tourism, business, and investment."

He explained that the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 serves as the national roadmap for sector growth in the coming years. "It aims to raise the tourism sector's contribution to the GDP to AED450 billion, attract AED100 billion in new tourism investments, and welcome 40 million hotel guests annually, supporting economic diversification and national competitiveness."

The UAE continues, he explained, to implement pioneering national initiatives to achieve these goals, including the National Tourism Charter, the development of the Tourism Satellite Account, the implementation of the Measuring the Sustainability of Tourism framework, and the Grand Tourism Tours initiative.

"The country is also advancing the use of AI and data analytics to enhance tourism services, experiences, and destination management, while supporting innovation, investment, and national talent development."

During the council's proceedings, the UAE voiced its support for the UN Tourism's vision to drive global tourism development under the leadership of Sheikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General of the organisation. Her vision focuses on enhancing organisational efficiency, expanding developmental impact, supporting innovation and digital transformation, boosting investments, and improving tourism data and statistics to deliver greater value to member states.

In the meantime, Bin Touq stated that the UN Tourism Executive Council's decision for the UAE to host its 127th session in the second half of 2026 underscores the strong partnership between the UAE and UN Tourism.

"It supports their shared commitment to leveraging tourism as a driver for socio-economic development, cultural exchange, knowledge sharing, and international cooperation. The selection also reflects the UAE's advanced standing on the global tourism map and its success in building an ecosystem that merges sustainability, innovation, competitiveness, and international partnerships."

The event will spotlight best practices in tourism investment, digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, and capacity building. It will provide a comprehensive global platform bringing together policymakers and industry leaders to address future challenges and opportunities, fostering international cooperation to develop policies that support sector growth and longevity.

The UAE concluded its participation by reaffirming its commitment to working alongside UN Tourism, member states, and international partners to enhance tourism's contribution to sustainable development, support global economic recovery, and reinforce the sector's role as a bridge for cultural connection and understanding, in line with the UAE’s vision for a prosperous and sustainable future.