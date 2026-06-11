BlackRock report identifies workplace savings as key driver for retirement readiness, economic growth in UAE

DUBAI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A new report issued by BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has found that the UAE has a significant opportunity to strengthen its retirement and long-term savings ecosystem in a way that supports individuals’ financial security and helps channel domestic savings into long-term investment capital, enhancing the depth and liquidity of capital markets while enabling individuals to grow their wealth alongside economic growth.

The findings of the "Read on Retirement: GCC 2026" report, unveiled by BlackRock during a press conference held in Dubai today, showed that strengthening retirement systems can help mobilise domestic capital on a large scale, supporting capital markets in the UAE and advancing economic diversification efforts and sustainable domestic investment.

According to the report, 93% of UAE nationals and 91% of expatriates consider defined contribution savings programmes an attractive option, while 90% of nationals and 86% of expatriates expressed their willingness to participate in such programmes.

The report pointed to clear demand for workplace retirement and savings solutions, which can improve future financial preparedness and help convert savings intentions into tangible outcomes.

The UAE’s retirement system reflects the diverse nature of the labour market, combining public pension schemes for nationals and end-of-service benefits for expatriates, alongside voluntary savings options and employer-sponsored savings arrangements.

Kashif Riaz, Head of Middle East Financial Advisory at BlackRock, said that workers in the UAE demonstrate a high level of awareness and commitment to planning for the future, noting that the data points to a retirement knowledge gap rather than a gap in commitment or willingness to save.

He added that there is a real opportunity to expand funded and professionally managed workplace savings programmes, contributing to improved financial outcomes for individuals while at the same time supporting capital markets, economic diversification and long-term growth by directing domestic savings towards productive investments.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the press conference, Lamiaa Chaabi, Multi-Asset Strategies Solutions Chief Investment Officer (MASS CIO) for the Middle East at BlackRock, said the company conducted a survey of citizens and residents to understand their views on retirement, long-term financial security, and saving and investment behaviours.

She added that the survey results showed that workers in the UAE are already saving and have a clear desire to strengthen their future financial preparedness, but require further guidance and support to better understand the most effective ways to achieve their retirement goals.

She explained that retirement is inherently a long-term strategic issue, noting that the study showed many individuals find it difficult to envision their financial circumstances 30 years or more into the future, highlighting the importance of building more efficient retirement systems to help them plan better for the future.

She noted that the study’s findings revealed strong alignment between citizens and residents in terms of saving and investment behaviour, as both groups seek greater certainty regarding their future financial situations. She pointed out that individuals who supplement their pensions or available benefits with additional savings plans feel a higher degree of retirement readiness.

She stressed the importance of fostering a culture of saving and investing from an early age, explaining that saving alone is not sufficient to achieve a comfortable retirement. Rather, savings should be accompanied by carefully considered investments that ensure long-term growth. She also underscored the importance of the role of financial institutions in providing solutions and guidance that help individuals make more effective financial decisions.

She further emphasised the importance of cooperation among individuals, employers, regulators and policymakers to build a more effective savings and retirement ecosystem, noting that long-term workplace savings programmes can serve as an important tool for supporting employee stability and talent retention, while also enhancing workers’ financial security after the end of their careers.

The report highlighted that a significant share of household savings in the UAE remains concentrated in cash at 49%, gold at 40% and real estate at 18%.

The findings also showed that 56% of respondents intend to increase their retirement savings in the coming period, reflecting a clear willingness to take additional steps in this regard.