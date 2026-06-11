UN Secretary-General urges return to ceasefire amid rising Middle East tensions

NEW YORK, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the continuing escalation in the Middle East, including the exchanges of attacks between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other, as well as attacks carried out by Iran against neighbouring countries in the Gulf region and beyond, despite those countries not being parties to the ongoing conflict.

In a statement issued today by his spokesperson, the Secretary-General stressed the need for all parties to return to the full implementation of the ceasefire and to avoid any steps that could lead to further deterioration.

He warned that continued escalation could result in a full resumption of the conflict, with unpredictable consequences for the region and the world, particularly for the most vulnerable countries.

Guterres underscored the importance of respecting navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law, stressing the need for all parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians.

The Secretary-General also stressed that genuine dialogue and negotiations remain the only path forward towards resolving the current crisis, calling on the United States and Iran to redouble their efforts to reach a peaceful, comprehensive and durable agreement that advances regional and international peace and security.