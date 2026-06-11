Artistic, musical performances mark opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026

MEXICO CITY, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 was held tonight in Mexico City, marking the start of the tournament being hosted by Mexico alongside the United States and Canada.

The ceremony took place at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with the participation of a distinguished lineup of local and international artists, most notably Colombian singer Shakira and Nigerian star Burna Boy. The event was attended by more than 80,000 spectators and lasted approximately 20 minutes.

A series of musical and artistic performances featured throughout the ceremony, alongside visual displays and performances inspired by Mexico’s cultural heritage. Global media coverage highlighted the event as the first of three opening ceremonies being staged across the tournament’s host nations, reflecting the cultural diversity of Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The opening match between Mexico and South Africa kicked off immediately after the ceremony. Prior to the match, renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed the tournament’s official anthem, “DNA”.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the largest edition in the tournament’s history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across host cities