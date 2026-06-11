US President cancels planned airstrikes on Iran, announces agreement reached

WASHINGTON, 11th June, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump has cancelled airstrikes that had been scheduled against Iran tonight, announcing that an agreement had been reached without providing further details.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, President Trump said: “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been elevated to the highest level of leadership in Iran and have been approved, I, as President of the United States of America, have cancelled the strikes and bombing operations that were scheduled against Iran this evening.”

He added that the naval blockade would remain in full force and effect until the agreement is finalised, noting that the date and location for the signing would be announced soon.