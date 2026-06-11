Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2026 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

During the call, the two top diplomats discussed the overall situation in the region. They strongly condemned the renewed hostile Iranian attacks targeting the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability and protect its citizens and residents.

He stressed that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council states.