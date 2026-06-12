Heat killed 200,000 people in Europe in just four years: WHO

GENEVA, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Extreme heat has claimed more than 200,000 lives across Europe over the past four years, according to the UN World Health Organisation (WHO), which warned that heatwaves are becoming an increasingly frequent and deadly public health emergency driven by climate change.

“We need a coordinated, powerful and institutional response,” said WHO Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge at the launch of the updated Heat–Health Action Plans Guidance in Berlin on Thursday.

The new guidance outlines evidence-based measures governments can take to reduce heat-related illness and deaths, including early warning systems, cooling centres, urban greening initiatives and targeted support for vulnerable populations.

WHO stressed that individual actions such as staying hydrated and avoiding direct heat exposure remain important but are not sufficient to confront what it described as a growing systemic challenge.

Heat-health action plans are designed to help cities and countries anticipate, prepare for and respond to periods of extreme heat in a coordinated and effective way.

Europe is warming faster than any other continent, placing older people, those with pre-existing health conditions and other vulnerable groups at heightened risk.

“Our goal is clear and our ambition is bold: zero heat-related deaths,” Dr. Kluge said.