European Investment Bank approves €7.9 billion in new financing for innovation, water, clean energy and transport

BRUSSELS, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and European Investment Fund (EIF) Boards authorise €7.9 billion in new financing for innovation, water, clean energy and transport.

Approved operations include €3 billion for projects to advance Europe’s technological leadership, from AI and deep tech to digital connectivity and life science.

“The projects support investment where tomorrow's security and prosperity will be built,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “We are empowering innovators to scale up, compete globally and secure Europe’s technological edge.”

Additional operations outside the EU include financing for companies across the cocoa value chains in Côte d’Ivoire and road rehabilitation along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor in Kazakhstan.

The projects promote strong partnerships and Europe’s global voice in support of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.