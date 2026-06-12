Japan to propose energy security principles at G7 summit

TOKYO, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to propose three principles aimed at strengthening global energy security at next week's Group of Seven summit in France as renewed tensions in the Middle East raise concerns about oil supplies, a government source said Thursday.

The three principles comprise maintaining free and transparent energy trade, supporting larger strategic oil reserves and promoting closer cooperation between oil-producing and oil-consuming countries, according to the sourcea who was quoted by Kyodo News.