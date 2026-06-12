South Korea, Italy elevate ties to special strategic partnership

ROME, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Italian President Sergio Mattarella agreed Thursday to elevate their countries' ties into a special strategic partnership, while exploring ways to expand cooperation in semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and other strategic sectors, YONHAP reported.

The two presidents reached the agreement during summit talks at the presidential Quirinal Palace in Rome, the second stop on Lee's first visit to Europe since taking office a year earlier.

"Today, the president (Mattarella) and I agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a special strategic partnership, reflecting our determination to further develop bilateral ties," Lee said in a joint press announcement at the palace following the talks.

Lee cited semiconductors, AI, defense manufacturing, aerospace, energy and biotechnology as areas in which the two countries could deepen cooperation.

South Korea and Italy established diplomatic ties in 1884.

The president also disclosed the countries' plan to sign memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on cooperation for small and medium-sized enterprises and social solidarity economy, saying they will serve as the foundation for closer cooperation

















South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who is on a state visit to Italy, held a summit with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday and agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a “special strategic partnership.”

In a joint press statement, President Lee said, “This reflects our shared will to develop cooperation between the two countries in a more dynamic way.”

The two leaders agreed to expand collaboration in trade, investment, advanced industries, AI, and science and technology, and to jointly respond to geopolitical crises.