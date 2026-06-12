China sees accelerated growth in data value

BEIJING, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- China has seen the value of its data resources further unleashed, more than two years after the introduction of a three-year action plan to boost the development and application of data as a production factor, an official with the National Data Administration (NDA) said.

Luan Jie, deputy director of the department of policy and planning of the NDA, said that the country has made significant progress in promoting the innovative application of data resources across various sectors.

China has intensified efforts in recent years to develop its data market. In 2020, the country designated data as a new factor of production, alongside traditional factors such as land, labour, capital and technology, underscoring its growing role in driving economic growth and digital transformation.

In 2025, China's total volume of active data reached 1.67 zettabytes, up 28.46 percent year on year, Luan said. A zettabyte is the equivalent of about one trillion gigabytes.

The number of enterprise data products and services rose 29.29 percent from the previous year, while the transaction value of such products and services increased by 39.8 percent.