Sharjah Art Foundation opens applications for studio spaces

SHARJAH, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation is now accepting applications to lease studios at Al Hamriyah Studios, in the coastal city of Al Hamriyah in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Located on the site of a former souq, Al Hamriyah Studios combines contemporary architecture with elements of the original market. Since opening in 2017, it has hosted exhibitions, installations, performances and film screenings.

The Studio Programme supports artists and creative practitioners at different stages of their careers by providing affordable, long- and short-term spaces for artistic research, experimentation and production. Successful applicants will have access to both shared and individual spaces within the complex, including two project spaces, a pantry and restroom, as well as a garden and a courtyard.

Available spaces include a large studio of approximately 110 square metres, a medium studio of around 80 square metres, and four smaller studios, each approximately 32 square metres. Monthly rental fees are AED2,500 for the large studio, AED2,000 for the medium studio, and AED1,000 per small studio.

Applications are open to UAE-based artists and creative practitioners. As part of the application process, applicants must submit a portfolio of recent work and a CV of no more than two pages. Application deadline: 11th July 2026, 11:59 pm UAE time (GMT+4).