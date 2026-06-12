Korea fight back to beat Czech Republic in World Cup opener

ZAPOPAN, Mexico, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico on Thursday, taking a significant step towards qualification for the knockout stage.

Substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winning goal in the 80th minute at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, near Guadalajara in western Mexico, after both sides had scored once each in the second half following a goalless first half.

Ladislav Krejci gave the Czech Republic the lead in the 59th minute, before Hwang In-beom equalised eight minutes later.

Hwang then provided the assist for Oh's winner, which came just minutes after a potential Czech Republic goal was ruled out for offside.