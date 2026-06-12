Dubai Municipality launches advanced GMO food testing service

DUBAI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched an advanced testing service for Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) in food products using the latest genetic analysis technologies, in a strategic step aimed at ensuring transparency in food products and supporting compliance with regulatory requirements.

The initiative seeks to enhance public confidence in products available on the market and aligns with Dubai's commitment to harnessing innovation to improve health, safety and quality of life for residents and visitors.

The service provides precise qualitative and quantitative detection of genetic modifications in various products, including agricultural products, oils and processed foods, enabling the rapid and accurate identification of GMO content.

Targeting manufacturers, importers and food establishments, the service helps ensure compliance with food-labelling requirements related to GMO foods, in accordance with approved legislation in the Emirate of Dubai and global trends in this field.

In this context, Dubai Municipality has developed multiplex testing capabilities to improve testing efficiency, accelerate procedures and reduce resource consumption. This enhances operational effectiveness, supports the development of the food security system and protects consumer rights through verification of product information.

Eng. Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, said, "The GMO food testing service represents a significant addition to Dubai Municipality's laboratory testing system. It enables accurate detection of the genetic content of food products using advanced analytical technologies."

She added that the service enhances market transparency and supports the municipality's efforts to develop a pioneering and sustainable food safety system, contributing to a higher quality of life in Dubai and reinforcing its global standing in food security and food safety.

She further noted that Dubai Municipality continues to strengthen its laboratory capabilities by adopting the latest global technologies and scientific methodologies to keep pace with rapid developments in the food sector and support the emirate's integrated regulatory system. She stressed the municipality's commitment to providing advanced testing and analysis services to verify product safety, enhance transparency and protect consumer rights, thereby strengthening confidence in the food system and supporting sustainable food security objectives.

Dubai Central Laboratory is currently working to complete the requirements for obtaining Non-GMO Project accreditation, one of the leading international certifications specialising in the verification of non-GMO products. This would make it one of the first laboratories in the Middle East to receive the accreditation, strengthening its position as a regional reference laboratory and expanding the scope of specialised services provided to government entities, the private sector, manufacturers and suppliers.

The laboratory also continues its efforts, in collaboration with global biotechnology companies, to exchange knowledge, develop testing and analysis methodologies and adopt international best practices. These partnerships aim to develop more advanced and accurate future testing capabilities and expand the scope of testing to include emerging food products and technologies, enhancing the laboratory's technical and scientific capabilities while supporting innovation and future-readiness in food safety.