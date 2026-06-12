Ajman Transport Authority signs MoU with e& to advance innovation, AI adoption in transport sector

AJMAN, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Transport Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with e& Group on the sidelines of the Third Edition of the Government Cybersecurity Summit 2026, with the aim of strengthening cooperation in the fields of digital innovation and the application of artificial intelligence, thereby contributing to the development of the transport ecosystem and institutional services.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Authority by Ahmed Saqr Al Matroshi, Acting Director-General, and on behalf of e& by Saud Karmustaji, Acting Chief Executive Officer for Government Relations and Senior Officials.

The MoU aims to harness advanced technologies to raise operational efficiency and improve service quality, through the exploration of agentic artificial intelligence applications to support back-office functions — encompassing the automation of human resources and financial procedures, responding to employee enquiries, supporting leave and payroll operations, and contributing to the preparation of financial reports.

Under the MoU, smart solutions for bus route planning and scheduling will be developed and evaluated based on the analysis of operational and passenger data, contributing to improved fleet efficiency, enhanced capacity planning, and the delivery of more flexible and sustainable transport services. The MoU also encompasses the study of artificial intelligence applications in video and behavioural analysis using computer vision technologies, in support of passenger flow monitoring, the reinforcement of safety standards compliance, crowd management, and the improvement of operational oversight efficiency across the Authority’s facilities and networks.

In the area of capacity building, the MoU stipulates the exploration of specialised artificial intelligence training programmes aimed at developing the skills of national cadres and equipping them to meet the requirements of digital transformation.

Ahmed Saqr Al Matroshi stated, “This collaboration represents a strategic step towards accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies in Ajman’s transport sector,” affirming the Authority’s commitment to deploying artificial intelligence solutions to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the quality of services in the Emirate.

Al Matroshi added that this partnership will contribute to building a more agile and innovative operational environment by leveraging modern technologies in smart planning, data analysis, and the enhancement of user experience, alongside supporting the development of national competencies in the field of artificial intelligence.

He noted that the MoU reflects the Authority’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with its strategic partners and supporting digital transformation orientations, whilst contributing to the realisation of the Ajman Government’s vision of delivering smart and sustainable government services.

For his part, Saud Karmustaji stated, “The MoU reflects our shared vision of harnessing advanced technologies in ways that deliver practical value to the transport sector. By combining e& UAE’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, data, telecommunications, and digital services with the Ajman Transport Authority’s vision of developing smarter mobility solutions, we seek to support more efficient operations, enhance service quality, and elevate the experiences of both employees and users. We look forward to working with the Authority to identify scalable use cases for artificial intelligence applications, contributing to the building of a more resilient, data-driven, and sustainable transport ecosystem.”