UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Shayma Yousef Alawadhi as Undersecretary of Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Labour Market Regulation and Development

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree promoting Shayma Yousef Mohamed Alawadhi to the position of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Labour Market Regulation and Development, with the rank of Ministry Undersecretary.

Al Awadhi served as the Assistant Undersecretary for Communications and International Relations in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Advisor to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Director of the Human Resources Information System Department at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and other positions related to information systems. Alawadhi holds a master’s degree in information security from Joseph-Fourier University in France and a bachelor’s degree in information security and technology from the United Arab Emirates University.