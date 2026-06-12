Community Development Authority in Dubai wins four Dubai Quality Group Awards

DUBAI, 12th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has achieved a new milestone by winning four prestigious awards at the Dubai Quality Group Awards ceremony, held at Al Habtoor Palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The ceremony highlighted the CDA’s impactful initiatives and pioneering efforts in volunteering and humanitarian work, the care and empowerment of People of Determination, women’s empowerment, and the development of Emirati talents.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that this achievement reflects the CDA’s success in developing an integrated social development ecosystem founded on innovation, partnership, and sustainability, translating Dubai’s social vision into programmes and initiatives that generate tangible impact for individuals, families, and society.

She said, “These awards represent recognition of the efforts of our teams and strategic partners who have contributed to transforming visions and aspirations into measurable outcomes and achievements. At the CDA, we firmly believe that investing in people is the primary driver of sustainable development. We therefore continue to develop innovative services and initiatives that promote community participation, empower all community members, and enhance quality of life, in line with the objectives of the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33’, which seeks to build a more cohesive, empowered, and prosperous society.”

The CDA was honoured in the Volunteering and Humanitarian Work category at the 12th edition of the UAE Ideas Award 2025 for its initiative, “Promoting the Culture of Volunteering – Spirit of Volunteering”. The initiative was recognised for its role in fostering a culture of organised and institutional volunteering and strengthening the values of giving and social responsibility through awareness campaigns, media engagement, digital transformation, and community partnerships.

In 2025, the initiative achieved remarkable results, recording 2.29 milion volunteer hours, engaging over 66,000 registered volunteers, and providing more than 6,000 volunteering opportunities, thereby expanding community participation and enhancing individuals’ contribution to serving society.

In the field of care and empowerment of People of Determination, the CDA won the Care and Empowerment of People of Determination category at the 18th edition of the Ideas Arabia International Award 2025 for its Integrated Early Intervention Programme for People of Determination. The programme provides a comprehensive model of early developmental and rehabilitative services, contributing to improved inclusion, empowerment, and quality of life for children and their families through specialised and holistic interventions.

The CDA also won the Women Empowerment Organisation category at the 21st edition of the Emirates Women Award 2025, in recognition of its efforts to enhance women’s participation in leadership and decision making roles and to foster a supportive work environment based on equal opportunities and professional balance. Women currently represent 64 percent of leadership positions within the Authority, including 15 female directors out of 25 (60 percent) and 34 female section heads out of 50 (68 percent), supported by flexible work policies and specialised programmes that promote professional and leadership development.

At the individual level, Aisha Al Banna from the CDA’s “Soun Centre for Care & Rehabilitation” won the Young Employee category in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the rehabilitation and reintegration of juvenile offenders. She achieved a 100 percent success rate in eliminating repeat cases by developing five specialised rehabilitation programmes comprising over 300 training hours, focusing on behavioural modification and community integration. She also developed operational manuals, registered three intellectual property works, and contributed more than 200 volunteer hours.

These achievements reaffirm the CDA’s success in developing innovative institutional programmes and initiatives that deliver sustainable social impact, enhance community engagement, empower individuals and families, and support Dubai’s comprehensive development journey while improving quality of life across the emirate.